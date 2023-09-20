Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Gohar Ejaz vows unwavering commitment to economic growth and trade facilitation

September 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday expressed his unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth and facilitating trade. He stated this while chairing a meeting with representatives from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), said a news release issued here.
The meeting was focused on strategies and initiatives to enhance international trade, promote exports, and improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan. During the session, the PBC presented a series of recommendations aimed at addressing key challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s economic landscape. Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz welcomed the delegation and assured that regional trade would be facilitated through proper channels to bolster regional economic ties.
He called on the members of PBC to come forward and play their due role in formalising the economic activities. Dr Gohar Ejaz also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combatting smuggling activities, ensuring a level playing field for legitimate businesses. He will visit every industrial city and make every industry functional, demonstrating his dedication to public service and enhancing Pakistan’s industrial landscape. The commerce minister also outlined his commitment to opening up new markets, increasing IT exports, and promoting E-Commerce to boost Pakistan’s GDP. He also mentioned plans for organizing trade exhibitions and securing concessions from trade partners. Dr. Gohar Ejaz highlighted the government’s intention under SIFC to make IT exports a significant contributor to the country’s GDP.

