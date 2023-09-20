Govt aware of responsibilities towards youth: KP CM

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, emphasized that twothirds of Pakistan’s population comprises youth under the age of thirty. He stated that the government recognizes its responsibilities towards youth, especially those who need greater support, encouragement, and opportunities to succeed in life.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Rural Youth Summit (RYS) 2023 as the chief guest, Azam Khan highlighted the importance of empowering the youth. This three-day transformative summit, organized by the Pakistan Community Support Project (PCSP) in partnership with the World Bank and Multi Donor Trust Fund (MTDF), attracted participants from across the country.

The Chief Minister termed the Rural Youth Summit a pioneering event for Pakistan, dedicated to rural youth empowerment. He expressed his commitment to making it an annual flagship initiative, providing rural youth unprecedented opportunities to engage with experts on rural development issues, enhance their knowledge, improve their skills, and play a more significant role in shaping the future of Pakistan.

Azam Khan stated that the government aims to bring rural youth on par with their urban counterparts in the province. He emphasized the government’s belief in uplifting underprivileged youth by offering opportunities for education, training, and employability.

The Chief Minister stressed that investing in young people’s personal and professional development is essential, as it will enable youth in the province to transition from potential to productivity.