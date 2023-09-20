Govt, industry, academia to tackle climate change: Sarah Mooney

HYDERABAD-British Deputy High Commissioner Ms. Sarah Mooney on Tuesday said that climate change is a global phenomenon which has been entailing environmental disasters across the globe.

Addressing the faculty and students at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro district, she referred to the devastation wrecked in Sindh and Balochistan last year by torrential rains as an example.

The climate of the region where Pakistan was located was becoming inclement with the passage of time. “To save human lives and institute the required lifestyle changes together we need to find effective solutions to the effects of climate change,” she said. Sarah Mooney said the government, the industry and the academia would have to join forces to deal with the problem. “The students of MUET are in no way less talented than their counterparts in the UK,” she observed.

The MUET’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali informed that the varsity was working over the supply of clean drinking water and sanitation as part of the commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“MUET is producing better citizens as well to help develop the society,” he stated.

Ali recalled that with the help of the British government, an English language teaching centre was established in MUET 4 decades ago. He briefed that 55 percent of the MUET’s faculty acquired their PhD degrees from the universities of the UK. The VC expressed hope that the UK would sponsor an institute like the water institute at MUET which was funded by the US government