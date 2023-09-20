Govt taking measures to provide relief to Balochistan people: CM Domki

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday directed all secretaries in the province to take practical steps to provide maximum relief to the masses.
“All the officers concerned should ensure compliance with regulations and policies in departmental affairs,” said the CM while chairing a meeting here.
The administrative secretaries of various departments including Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries, Communications, and Forest briefed the CM about issues faced by them. CM Domki instructed the concerned officials to utilize all their abilities to address public problems at the district level so that they would not suffer difficulties in the areas. Meanwhile, Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that all arrangements should be finalized to launch the health card programme soon. He directed all the stakeholders to ensure transparency and expedite the process to finalize the panel hospitals across the country. The chief minister while presiding a meeting regarding the issuance of health cards in the province, directed the State Life Insurance Corporation and NADRA to finalize their respective affairs.
He said out-of-pocket health spending led to increased poverty as expensive treatments are beyond the reach of poor people, so it is important to immediately provide free-of-cost treatment facilities to the masses. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Balochistan instructed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements in the next three days and inform them about the final date of health card issuance.
The provincial government will provide health insurance facilities amounting to Rs 1 million to around two million families, he added. According to programme, the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the permanent residents of the province.
The objective of the programme is to improve the health status of the targeted population through increasing access to quality health services and to reduce poverty through the reduction of out-of-pocket payments for health expenses.
ALI MARDAN DIRECTS FOR COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR FUNCTIONING OF BTEB
Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday directed that a comprehensive plan should be formulated for the permanent functioning of the Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau.
The chief minister while presiding over the board meeting of Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau said that the proposed service rules of officers and staff should be reviewed again and presented in the next board meeting. The meeting has decided to establish a sub-committee of the finance department to review the administrative and financial affairs of the Balochistan Traffic Bureau, Quetta.
He said, “the performance of Traffic Engineering Bureau could be improve effectively only if it incorporates the suggestions of all the attached departments”. Ali Mardan called for creating awareness among the people about the traffic rules to minimise violations of traffic laws and ensure road safety.
He said that proper utilization of resources provided for the Traffic Bureau is very important and the bureau should deliver outstanding performance by which the public will feel significant change. Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Finance, Secretary Transport, Commissioner Quetta, DIG Police, DG Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau, Administrator Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and others participated in the meeting.