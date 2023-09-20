Govt taking measures to provide relief to Balochistan people: CM Domki

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday directed all secretaries in the province to take practical steps to provide maximum relief to the masses.

“All the officers concerned should ensure compliance with regulations and policies in de­partmental affairs,” said the CM while chairing a meeting here.

The administrative secretar­ies of various departments in­cluding Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries, Communications, and Forest briefed the CM about is­sues faced by them. CM Domki instructed the concerned offi­cials to utilize all their abilities to address public problems at the district level so that they would not suffer difficulties in the ar­eas. Meanwhile, Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tues­day said that all arrangements should be finalized to launch the health card programme soon. He directed all the stakeholders to ensure transparency and ex­pedite the process to finalize the panel hospitals across the coun­try. The chief minister while presiding a meeting regarding the issuance of health cards in the province, directed the State Life Insurance Corporation and NADRA to finalize their respec­tive affairs.

He said out-of-pocket health spending led to increased pov­erty as expensive treatments are beyond the reach of poor people, so it is important to immediately provide free-of-cost treatment facilities to the masses. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Balochistan instruct­ed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements in the next three days and in­form them about the final date of health card issuance.

The provincial government will provide health insurance facilities amounting to Rs 1 million to around two million families, he added. According to programme, the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the permanent resi­dents of the province.

The objective of the pro­gramme is to improve the health status of the targeted popula­tion through increasing access to quality health services and to reduce poverty through the reduction of out-of-pocket pay­ments for health expenses.

ALI MARDAN DIRECTS FOR COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR FUNCTIONING OF BTEB

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday directed that a comprehensive plan should be formulated for the permanent functioning of the Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau.

The chief minister while pre­siding over the board meeting of Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau said that the proposed service rules of officers and staff should be reviewed again and presented in the next board meeting. The meeting has decid­ed to establish a sub-committee of the finance department to review the administrative and financial affairs of the Balo­chistan Traffic Bureau, Quetta.

He said, “the performance of Traffic Engineering Bureau could be improve effectively only if it incorporates the sug­gestions of all the attached de­partments”. Ali Mardan called for creating awareness among the people about the traffic rules to minimise violations of traffic laws and ensure road safety.

He said that proper utilization of resources provided for the Traffic Bureau is very impor­tant and the bureau should de­liver outstanding performance by which the public will feel significant change. Chief Secre­tary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Finance, Secretary Transport, Commissioner Quet­ta, DIG Police, DG Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau, Administrator Quetta Metro­politan Corporation and others participated in the meeting.