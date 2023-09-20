Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Gymnast Faisal Fayyaz named Int’l Youth Ambassador at IYC8 in New York 

STAFF REPORT
September 20, 2023
LAHORE - Faisal Fayyaz, a multi-talented individual excelling in gym­nastics and computer science, has been appointed as the In­ternational Youth Ambassador for the upcoming International Youth Conference (IYC) to be held in New York, USA. With a remarkable journey that spans gymnastics and IT expertise, Fayyaz is set to inspire and em­power youth worldwide. Fayy­az’s achievements in both the worlds of computer science and gymnastics have made him a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes and IT professionals alike. His unwavering dedica­tion and charismatic presence reflect the resilience and de­termination that IYC aims to instill in its participants.

