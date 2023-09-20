Gymnast Faisal Fayyaz named Int’l Youth Ambassador at IYC8 in New York 

LAHORE - Faisal Fayyaz, a multi-talented individual excelling in gymnastics and computer science, has been appointed as the International Youth Ambassador for the upcoming International Youth Conference (IYC) to be held in New York, USA. With a remarkable journey that spans gymnastics and IT expertise, Fayyaz is set to inspire and empower youth worldwide. Fayyaz’s achievements in both the worlds of computer science and gymnastics have made him a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes and IT professionals alike. His unwavering dedication and charismatic presence reflect the resilience and determination that IYC aims to instill in its participants.