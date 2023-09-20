Wednesday, September 20, 2023
HESCO’s anti-power theft drive: 60 transformers seized

September 20, 2023
HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Sup­ply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against electricity theft has recovered a sum of Rs96,200,000 from de­faulters. According to the HESCO Spokesman, 677 letters have been sent to relevant police stations to register cases and take legal action against power pilferers. He said that the crackdown was continued against power theft in the Hyderabad region without discrimination and so far 299 cases have been reg­istered against electric­ity thieves and 30 people were arrested, adding that 60 transformers were also seized during the drive.

