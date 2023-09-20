IG NH&MP inaugurates driving license authority

QUETTA - Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sultan Ali Khowaja on Tuesday inaugurated the Driving License Authority, established in Quetta to provide training courses to drivers and facilitate them in getting driving licenses.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the poor road network in Balochistan was posing a serious threat to the lives of commuters as many traffic accidents in the province have happened due to single roads. IG said the move would eventually curtail the number of road accidents in the area. He said that he would take up the issue of the expansion of highways in the province with the national highway authority. The IG said that the project worth more than one billion rupees was initiated in 2020 to facilitate drivers in getting driving licenses.