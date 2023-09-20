IG NH&MP inaugurates driving license authority

QUETTA - Inspector General of National High­ways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sultan Ali Khowaja on Tuesday inau­gurated the Driving License Author­ity, established in Quetta to provide training courses to drivers and facili­tate them in getting driving licenses.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the poor road network in Balo­chistan was posing a serious threat to the lives of commuters as many traffic accidents in the province have happened due to single roads. IG said the move would eventually curtail the number of road accidents in the area. He said that he would take up the issue of the expansion of highways in the province with the national highway authority. The IG said that the project worth more than one billion rupees was initi­ated in 2020 to facilitate drivers in getting driving licenses.