IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting details of cases against Mizari

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reprimanded the Islamabad Police for not submitting a detailed report regarding the cases of former federal minister Shireen Mizari despite imposing a fine of Rs25,000 on the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri while hearing Shireen Mazari’s petition to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), also directed the Islamabad Police to maintain the court decorum. He warned that the court would impose a fine of Rs50,000 if its order was not complied with next time. The petitioner lawyer apprised the court that the report given by the police to him was no longer available in file. The court again directed the police to submit details of all cases registered against Shireen Mizari and adjourned the hearing for 10 days.
IHC SEEKS REPORT REGARDING CASE AGAINST JAVED LATIF IN PESHAWAR
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a report regarding cases registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Javed Latif and others in Peshawar. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regarding the matter. A report was submitted by the Lahore Police regarding termination of a similar case against the PML-N leaders. It stated that the procedure to quash the first information report was underway. The complainant had stated that he did not want to further pursue the case. After this, the court sought a report regarding the case registered in Peshawar against Javed Latif and others. The case was then adjourned till second week of November. It may be mentioned that the previous government in Punjab had registered the said cases with regard to telecasting of press conference of Javed Latif on PTV.