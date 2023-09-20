IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting details of cases against Mizari

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday repri­manded the Islamabad Police for not submitting a detailed report regard­ing the cases of former federal minister Shireen Mizari despite impos­ing a fine of Rs25,000 on the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangi­ri while hearing Shireen Mazari’s petition to re­move her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), also directed the Islam­abad Police to maintain the court decorum. He warned that the court would impose a fine of Rs50,000 if its order was not complied with next time. The petitioner law­yer apprised the court that the report given by the police to him was no longer available in file. The court again direct­ed the police to submit details of all cases reg­istered against Shireen Mizari and adjourned the hearing for 10 days.

IHC SEEKS REPORT REGARDING CASE AGAINST JAVED LATIF IN PESHAWAR

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a report regard­ing cases registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Javed Latif and others in Peshawar. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regard­ing the matter. A report was submitted by the Lahore Police regarding termination of a similar case against the PML-N leaders. It stated that the procedure to quash the first information report was underway. The com­plainant had stated that he did not want to fur­ther pursue the case. Af­ter this, the court sought a report regarding the case registered in Pesha­war against Javed Latif and others. The case was then adjourned till sec­ond week of November. It may be mentioned that the previous government in Punjab had registered the said cases with re­gard to telecasting of press conference of Ja­ved Latif on PTV.