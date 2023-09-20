JI holds protest demonstration against hike in power, POL prices

KARACHI-Karachiites have blocked at least 15 major arteries in the megalopolis under the aegis of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi against unbearable and inflated prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff, here on Tuesday evening.

Thousands of Karachiites, in an outburst of anger and frustration against the continuation of cruel policies with an additional flavor by the caretaker government, honked their vehicles at 15 points across the mega city. JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who had appealed Karachiites to bring their vehicles to the 15 designated points and switch off their engines in protest, addressed a protest demonstration at Shahrah-e-Faisal. Traders’ leaders belonging to various market associations, including Karachi Tajir Ittehad President Antique Mir and others also joined the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, announced that the JI would be hosting such protest demonstrations at 100 points in the city in protest against the hiked prices of petroleum products and electricity.

He further said that the caretaker government seems a continuation of the previous cruel regimes. He said while addressing Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar that you don’t have the powers to reduce the prices but you have the powers to increase the inflation.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the electricity and petrol bombs have caused the situation. He said that the JI has decided to provide safe passage to ambulances and vehicles of other emergency response departments. However, he said, the JI would tighten the noose around the neck of corrupt rulers and cut off their ways.

He said that the peaceful and coordinated resistance has been left as the only option and way forward for the oppressed segments of the society.

He demanded those in the corridors of powers to bring feudal lords under the tax net and provide relief to poor masses.