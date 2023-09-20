Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Lahore Blues register first win of QeAT 2023-24 against FATA
OUR STAFF REPORT
September 20, 2023
LAHORE - Lahore Blues, led by Imran Butt registered their first win of the season against FATA in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2023-24. 

Meanwhile, the match be­tween Lahore Whites and Rawalpindi was drawn, owing to the last day getting washed out by rain. Karachi Whites, despite enforcing a follow-on, could not force a result and had to settle for a draw against Faisalabad. Multan and Peshawar too ended up with a drawn game. 

FATA started the day at 127- 4. They got to 214, before be­ing bowled out by the Imran Butt-led side. A five-wicket-haul by Ali Shafiq was crucial to the Blues’ performance in the in­nings. Khushdil Shah’s 73 and Mohammad Salman Khan’s 71 were the only fight put up by the FATA side, which otherwise could not steady themselves during the innings. 

Trailing by just 40 runs, cap­tain Imran Butt scored the bulk of the runs in the last innings ensuring that the game ended in their favour. His 22 runs were supported by nine runs from Umar Siddiq and four runs from Usman Salahuddin before the target was met. Lahore Blues, thus, registered their first win of the season by nine wickets. 

LAHORE WHITES VS RAWALPINDI 

Rawalpindi ended day three at 232-1. However, play could not resume on the last day, ow­ing to heavy rain in Lahore. Play was called off, and the match was drawn. 

KARACHI WHITES VS FAISALABAD 

At the start of the day, Fais­alabad were at 63-6, trailing by 371 runs. Ghulam Mudassar notably bagged a five-wicket-haul, which helped the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side. After the Kara­chi bowlers bowled them out for 122, a follow-on was enforced. 

Faisalabad fared better in their second batting innings. They only lost one wicket, and accumulated 103 runs, with Mohammad Huraira, Ali Shan and Ali Waqas contributing to the cause. However, considering that the match had entered the last session, and Faisalabad had nine wickets still in hand, the match was drawn. 

PESHAWAR VS MULTAN 

Multan began their batting on the final day of the rain-impact­ed game. Trailing by 263, Mul­tan batted through the day to ensure that the deficit between the two teams was reduced, even if a result seemed unlikely. 

A 62 by opener Zain Abbas, and later a 70 by Sharoon Siraj helped their cause. However, Peshawar kept counter attack­ing by taking periodic wickets. Particularly, four wickets by Ab­bas Afridi and two wickets by Mohammad Ilyas kept the Mul­tan batting conscious through­out. The side ended up with 286-7 after batting for 90 overs, effectively drawing the game.

