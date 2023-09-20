Wednesday, September 20, 2023
LDA’s Metropolitan Planning Wing stops issuing NOCs to new housing societies

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Metropolitan Planning Wing of La­hore Development Authority (LDA) has stopped issuing NOCs to new housing societies in its jurisdiction.

The decision was taken after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) raised the issue of massive land use in different districts of Pun­jab and wrote a letter in this regard.

Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Metro­politan Planner (CMP) told the scribe that at present the wing was not is­suing any new NOC. He said this was being done on the instructions of Housing department, which forward­ed a letter of ECP. The ECP issued a letter in mid August 2023 imposing a ban on the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for new housing societies and made its approval man­datory in cases of urgency.

The ECP’s letter stated that the care­taker government has a mandate only to manage routine operational emer­gencies and should not make signifi­cant policy decisions. The ECP’s letter stated that the ECP has noticed that the cases of changes in land usage was initiated by the provincial government across various districts and the issu­ance of NOCs by deputy commission­ers to multiple housing societies has begun to compromise vital green spac­es and productive agricultural land.

This trend could potentially lead to disorderly and unplanned residen­tial expansion, accompanied by pos­sible corruption concerns in specific regions, the ECP’s letter said, adding the responsibility of devising an ap­propriate policy to tackle this chal­lenge falls squarely on the shoulders of the elected government. Conse­quently, an immediate cessation of new NOC issuance is urged, with a di­rective to communicate this decision to all deputy commissioners.

Our Staff Reporter

