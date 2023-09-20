LHC seeks report from government, police about whereabouts of Sheikh Rasheed

Rawalpindi-The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday sought report from the federal and provincial governments and police officers about whereabouts of former federal minister on interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and two others.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan issued notices to federal government, provincial government, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, City Police Officer (CPO) and SSP Operations Rawalpindi asking about whereabouts of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, his nephew Sheikh Shakir and servant Imran in response to a petition filed by nephew of missing politician. Advocate Sardar Abdul Razziq, who appeared on behalf of petitioner, argued before the judge that his client Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed along with his nephew and staff member was kidnapped by police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies from Phase 3 of Bahria Town.

He added the persons were shifted to an unknown location by the LEAs and are not being produced before the court even after passage of 48 hours. Police are not sharing any details about detainees with the family members, he said adding that the court should take action. After conclusion of arguments by the lawyer, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan sought report from police and the government within three days.

Earlier, a writ petition was filed with Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench for recovery of former federal minister on interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and, his nephew and and two servants from alleged custody of police. Sheikh Aamir Shafique filed the writ petition before LHC Rawalpindi Bench through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razziq seeking order to police to produce his uncle Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, brother and two servants as they had been allegedly arrested on Sunday night from Bahria Town. He pleaded the court that his uncle Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, brother Sheikh Shakir Shaqfique, Sheikh Imran staff member of former Interior Minister and driver Sajid were the allegedly picked up by SSP Operation, SHOs Civil Line, Waris Khan, New Town, Westridge and people in civil clothes. He said that the police are not telling anything about them. Orders should be issued to produce them in court. On the other hand, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, former MNA, said that more than 24 hours have passed, former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was not presented in any local court, nor is anything being told about his elder brother Sheikh Shakir, staff member Sheikh Imran and driver Sajjad. He said that his brother filed a petition in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench which has been fixed for Tuesday. He said that his uncle Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and he had already been facing the cases and if there was any case against the former federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, he should be produced in the court immediately.