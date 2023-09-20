Man killed over enmity

FAISALABAD - The armed men shot dead his rival and injured another one at a vil­lage in Millat town police station, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, two brothers Ibrahim and Akbar were watering their crops when Ejaz-ul-Haq along with other ac­complices from their rival group opened indiscriminate fire on them. Consequently, Ibrahim died on the spot while Akbar sustained minor injuries.

The body was handed over to police while the injured was dis­charged after first aid.

DACOIT KILLED IN SHOOTOUT

A dacoit was killed in an alleged shootout with police in Chak Jh­umra area on late Monday. Accord­ing to police sources, unidentified armed dacoits were looting peo­ple near Chak No 102-JB, Jhumra road canal bridge when someone informed the police.

A team of dolphin forces along with other police headed by Sta­tion House Officer (SHO) Asif Nadeem Butt when reached the site, the outlaws opened firing. A bullet fired by an outlaw hit his own accomplice, killing him on the spot.

A passerby Jahangir resident of Chak No 23-JB was also injured during the gun fight.

The deceased outlaw was iden­tified as Riaz resident of Chiniot.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.