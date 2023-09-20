Man killed over enmity

FAISALABAD - The armed men shot dead his rival and injured another one at a village in Millat town police station, here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, two brothers Ibrahim and Akbar were watering their crops when Ejaz-ul-Haq along with other accomplices from their rival group opened indiscriminate fire on them. Consequently, Ibrahim died on the spot while Akbar sustained minor injuries.
The body was handed over to police while the injured was discharged after first aid.
DACOIT KILLED IN SHOOTOUT
A dacoit was killed in an alleged shootout with police in Chak Jhumra area on late Monday. According to police sources, unidentified armed dacoits were looting people near Chak No 102-JB, Jhumra road canal bridge when someone informed the police.
A team of dolphin forces along with other police headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Asif Nadeem Butt when reached the site, the outlaws opened firing. A bullet fired by an outlaw hit his own accomplice, killing him on the spot.
A passerby Jahangir resident of Chak No 23-JB was also injured during the gun fight.
The deceased outlaw was identified as Riaz resident of Chiniot.
Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.