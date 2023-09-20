May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, others till Oct 4

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till October 4 in various cases related to May-9 violence. The court extended the interim bail of Asad Umar in 7 cases besides extending the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan in 4 cases. The court also sought a complete record of the investigation from police, on the next date of hearing. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on bail petitions filed by Asad Umar and others. Asad Umar, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan appeared before the court, during the proceedings, and marked their attendance. The sisters of PTI chairman and Asad Umar were nominated in May-9 cases, including attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.