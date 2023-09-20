Wednesday, September 20, 2023
May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, others till Oct 4
Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2023
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the inter­im bail of former federal min­ister Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till October 4 in various cases related to May-9 violence. The court extended the interim bail of Asad Umar in 7 cases besides extending the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan in 4 cases. The court also sought a complete record of the investigation from police, on the next date of hearing. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan con­ducted the proceedings on bail petitions filed by Asad Umar and others. Asad Umar, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan ap­peared before the court, during the proceedings, and marked their attendance. The sisters of PTI chairman and Asad Umar were nominated in May-9 cas­es, including attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

