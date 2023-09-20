Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Met Office predicts rain-wind/thundershower in Sindh, Eastern Punjab, Upper KP

Web Desk
9:56 AM | September 20, 2023
Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, while at few places in Eastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Lower Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzafarabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit eighteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.   

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Jammu and Baramula, while,  partly cloudy and dry Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh twelve, Pulwama and Anantnag seventeen and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade.

