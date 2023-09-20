Wednesday, September 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Katcheri

APP
September 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - On the directives of Mohta­sib (Ombudsman) Sindh, Aijaz Ali Khan, Regional Director Mohtasib Sha­heed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari Tuesday held an open kachehry at district ac­count office to resolve issues of government’s employees. The director heard the issues of in ser­vice, retired employees and family pensioners re­garding pensions, month­ly salary, GP Fund, LPR, Gratuity, difference bills and other problems and issued directives on the spot to concerned offi­cials to resolve them. Ad­dressing on the occasion, he said the open Kacheri was arranged to find and resolve the issues of gov­ernment’s employees and family pensioners.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023