Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Katcheri

HYDERABAD - On the directives of Mohta­sib (Ombudsman) Sindh, Aijaz Ali Khan, Regional Director Mohtasib Sha­heed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari Tuesday held an open kachehry at district ac­count office to resolve issues of government’s employees. The director heard the issues of in ser­vice, retired employees and family pensioners re­garding pensions, month­ly salary, GP Fund, LPR, Gratuity, difference bills and other problems and issued directives on the spot to concerned offi­cials to resolve them. Ad­dressing on the occasion, he said the open Kacheri was arranged to find and resolve the issues of gov­ernment’s employees and family pensioners.