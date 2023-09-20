Nawaz Sharif instantly summons Shehbaz back to London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has immediately summoned party president Shehbaz Sharif back to London.

According to details, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, after having stayed in Pakistan for two days, will be once again leaving for London, the United Kingdom, Thursday morning via a Qatar Airways flight.

While in London, Shehbaz Sharif held several important meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders. He also announced the return of the elder Sharif to Pakistan.