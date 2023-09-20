Nawaz, Zardari among 80 to face reopened NAB cases

In light of the Supreme Court's judgment last Friday annulling the amendments to NAB laws, the accountability watchdog has chosen to reopen the cases against at least 80 persons, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In this respect, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities reportedly approached the Islamabad accountability court through a letter on Wednesday, seeking to reopen the cases against 80 individuals. The NAB will present the relevant record to the accountability court within a day or two.

These decisions were taken during an emergency meeting of the NAB held Thursday to consult the implementation of the apex court's verdict given last week.

Sources said the record of all the important cases would be compiled and submitted to the Islamabad accountability court.

The cases of several big guns, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani stand restored after the apex court’s landmark verdict.

According to sources, the NAB is restoring the cases against 80 persons, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani and former National Assembly speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

It is important to mention here that Asif Zardari’s fake account case, Raja Rervez Ashraf’s rental power plant case will be reopened. Besides, the cases registered against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gillani for retaining the cars gifted to them by different foreign states and dignitaries instead of depositing them in the Toshakhana will also be reopened.

