Number of registered voters in Pakistan swells to nearly 127 million in 2023

The total number of registered voters in the country has reached to 126.980 million in 2023, around 21.04 million higher than the 105.955 (105,955,409) million voters registered in 2018, shows data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The number of male voters is over 68.58 million (68,508,258), while female voters surged to 58.47 million (58,472,014) in 2023.

The total number of voters in Punjab reached to 72.3 million (72,310,582) in 2023, out of which 54percent are male and 46pc are women.

With respect of number of registered voters, Lahore has highest voters in the Punjab province. Out of total 6.72 million (6,724,633) voters in Lahore, 3.57 million (3,578,725) are male and 2.813 (2813759) are female in Lahore.

Faisalabad stands second in Punjab with 5.235 million (5,235,992) voters, out of which 2.813 million (2,813,759) are male and 2.42 million (2,422,233) are female voters.

In Punjab, Rawalpindi has third highest number of registered voters of 3.25 million (3,259,498). Out of total, 1.68 million (1,681,847) are male voters and 1.57 million (1,577,651) are female voters.

With respect of registered voters, Murree is the smallest district where 290,931 are registered with the ECP as voter. Out of total, 152,470 are male while 138,461 are female voters

In Sindh, the number of registered voters has surged to 26.6 million (26,651,161) in 2023. The percentage of male and female voters is 54pc and 46pc, respectively.

Karachi central is the largest district when it comes to the number of registered voters as they are 2.167 million (2,106,746). Out of total 1,132,197 are male and 974,549 female voters.

Karachi East is standing at second spot with 1,626,773 registered voters, out of which 864,301 are male and 762,472 are female voters. Korangi district comes third with respect of number of registered voters with 1,482,795 voters. Out of total 712,933 are male and 669,862 are female voters.

Tandu Muhammad Khan is the smallest district in terms of registered voters with 352,782 voters, comprising 189,172 are male and 163,610 female voters.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the total number of registered are 20.169 million (21,692,381) this year. It consists of 54pc male and 46pc female voters.

Peshawar is the largest district in terms of registered voters as there are total 2,058,939 voters, out of which 1,138,237 are male and 920,702 are female voters.

Faisalabad stands second in KP with 1,519,597 voters, out of which 832,830 are male and 686,767 are female voters.

In KP, Swat district has third highest number of registered voters of 1,463,956. Out of total, 768,571 are male voters and 665,385 are female voters.

Kolai-Palas is the smallest district in terms of numbers of registered voters as there are 43,250 total voters, out of which 23,234 are male and 20,016 are female voters.

The number in Balochistan has reached 5.28 million (5,284,594) in 2023, comprising 56 male and 44 female voters.

Quetta is the largest district in terms of registered number of voters as there are total 830,280 voters. Out of total, 473,387 are male and 356,893 are female voters.

Pishin is the second largest district with 308,987 total registered voters, out of which are 178,665 male and 130,322 female voters.

Khuzdar stands at third spot with total registered voters of 297,339. Out of which, 163,438 are male and 133,901 are female voters.

Harnai is the smallest district in terms of registered voters as there are only 45,758 voters. Out of total, 25,070 are male and 20,502 are female voters.

The number of registered voters in Islamabad has surged to1.04 million (1,041,554) this year, according to the data released by the electoral watchdog.