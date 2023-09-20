OGDCL announces major gas discovery at Chak 214-1 exploratory well in Punjab

ISLAMABAD-The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), serving as the sole operator of the Mari East Block (100%), on Tuesday announced a significant gas discovery at the Chak 214-1 exploratory well, located in the Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab province.

Chak 214-1 well was spudded in on June 29, 2023, as an exploratory well, as part of OGDCL’s commitment to aggressive exploration, using its in-house expertise. The well was drilled to a depth of 1851 meters. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Dunghan Formation has tested 1.1 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas at choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 230 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) and Drill Stem Test-2 in the Sui Main Limestone (SML) has tested 1.31 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas at choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 260 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI).

This landmark discovery marks the first of its kind in the Mari East Block, underlining OGDCL’s unwavering commitment to harnessing the hydrocarbon potential of the block and aggressive exploratory strategy. It opens up new horizons and promises to make a substantial contribution to bridging the energy demand and supply gap through indigenous resources.

Moreover, this discovery strengthens the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and Pakistan and enhances the energy security of the country. OGDCL continues to lead the way in responsible exploration and development within Pakistan’s energy sector. The company remained dedicated to pursuing excellence and innovation, working tirelessly to meet the country’s energy needs.