ANKARA - Oil prices continued their weekly rally on Tuesday as investors priced in an antici­pated supply tightness in the fourth quarter of the year, triggered by voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. International benchmark crude Brent traded at $94.84 per barrel at 11.03 a.m. local time (0803GMT), a 0.43% gain from the closing price of $94.43 a barrel in previous trading session on Monday.