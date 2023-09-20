Wednesday, September 20, 2023
PAF contingent lands back after successful participation in Shaheen-X air exercise in China
September 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent landed back at an operational air base of PAF af­ter successful participation in Shaheen-X air exercise in China. The contingent included PAF’s J-10 C and JF-17 lead fighter aircraft, combat pilots, air de­fence controllers, and techni­cal ground crew, who remained actively engaged during the ex­ercise. The exercise was aimed at validating interoperability in the face of realistic contempo­rary air combat scenarios be­tween the two strategic allies. Shaheen-X is the 10th in the se­ries of Shaheen air exercises, annually held in both the coun­tries on an alternate basis. The series of air exercises between Pakistan Air Force and People’s Liberation Army Air Force are rooted in their enduring part­nership. The collaborative en­deavour has not only facilitated the exchange of valuable in­sights and lessons learned but has also served as a catalyst for enhancing interoperabili­ty among the combat crews of both air forces. The combined efforts of PAF’s crew coupled with the formidable air com­bat capabilities of J-10 C and JF-17 aircraft, have been instru­mental in achieving remarkable success in this challenging ex­ercise. The successful partici­pation of PAF air and ground crew in Shaheen series air ex­ercises is reflective of the sound foothold of operational training of PAF personnel in line with the latest developments in aeri­al warfare in the face of shared challenges, said a press release on Tuesday.

