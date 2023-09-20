Pakistan earns $214 million from IT services’ export in July

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan earned $214 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current fiscal year 2023-24. This shows a growth of 7.51 per cent as compared with the $199.050 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services export grew by 7.98 per cent as it surged from $159.940 million last year to $172.700 million during July 2023. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 176.73 per cent, rising from $0.159 million to $0.440 million this year, while the export of hardware consultancy services, however, decreased by 0.22 per cent, from $58.551 million to $58.425 million. The export of repair and maintenance services surged by 400 per cent, from $0.007 million to $0.035 million, whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 9.30 per cent, from $46.044 million to $50.327 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services also witnessed a growth of 15.03 per cent from $55.179 million to $63.473 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review also increased by 3.45 per cent, growing from $0.290 million to $0.300 million. Among the information services, the exports of information-related services decreased by 8.82 per cent, from $0.204 million to $0.186 million whereas the exports of other information services rose by 32.56 per cent, from $0.086 million to $0.114 million. The export of telecommunication services also increased by 5.62 per cent as these went up from $38.820 million to $41 million, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 7.98 per cent during the month as its exports increased from $14.811 million to $15.993 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 4.16 per cent, from $24.009 million to $25.007 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.