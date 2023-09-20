PESCO removes 3047 illegal connections

PESHAWAR - In an ongoing operation against power pilferers, teams from the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have successfully removed over 3,407 illegal connections and imposed fines totalling Rs. 124.9 million on those responsible. According to a PESCO spokesperson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Qazi Mohammad Tahir has personally overseen the operation against power theft since its inception across the province. He stated that PESCO had submitted applications for the registration of FIRs against more than 2,608 electricity thieves.