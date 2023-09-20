PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with Iran, especially in the economic domain.

During a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, the PM underscored the close fraternal relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The prime minister stressed that steps including the recent inauguration of the Mand-Pishin border marketplace, would not only contribute to the economic uplift of the border areas but also serve as tangible manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the two peoples.

Noting that President Raisi’s policy of ‘Neighborhood First’ was fully aligned with Pakistan’s vision for regional development and connectivity, the prime minister stressed the importance for both countries to leverage their unique geographical location to promote shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity, through greater trade and enhanced regional connectivity.