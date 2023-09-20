Police arrest 16 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 16 outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city and recovered liquor, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Qayyum and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Shalimar police team arrested three accused namely Zohaib, Sanab and Shoaib and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Naeem and Akhtar involved in illegally gas filling. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Tariq Ali and recovered 1105 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Usman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Shahzad Town police arrested an accused namely Roman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders the police teams arrested eight absconders from different areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Also, the officials of Police Station (PS) Shalimar have arrested two wanted members of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered cash and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

Following these directions, the Shalimar police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Saeed and Muhammad Ahmed Police team also recovered cash, pistol and watch from their possession.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.