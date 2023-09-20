Police arrest 2 men involved in raping maid, teenage daughter  

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested two men on charges of sexually assaulting a housemaid and her 12-year-old daughter in Dhoke Badhal, informed police spokesman on Tuesday. The detained rapists have been identified as Ishtiaq Ahmed and Saqlain alias Kenu against whom a case has also been registered, he said. He added police have produced the rapists before a court of law and obtained their physical remand for further investigation. According to him, Muhammad Irshad, a resident of Pirwadhai, lodged complaint with Police Station Rawat stating his wife along with a daughter and two sons got job of maid in house of Ishtiaq Ahmed some 15 days ago. He added the landlord raped his wife several times while Saqlain alias Kenu had also assaulted his 12-year-old daughter. The applicant appealed police to register case against accused and to arrest them. Police filed a case and apprehended the two suspected rapists, the spokesman said.