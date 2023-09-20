PPL funds Women Vocational Training Centre in Punjab

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a frontline national E&P company and one of the largest corporate donors, recently financed the establishment of a Women Vocational Training Centre (WVTC) in District Okara, Punjab in collaboration with Behbud Association of Pakistan (BAP). An amount of Rs50 million has been earmarked for the project to be run over a five-year period.

BAP, a non-government, non-profit organization, established in 1967, is working for the socio-economic empowerment of women. The Association imparts skills to women which enables them to generate income for their livelihood. MD &CEO PPL Imran Abbasy presented the donation cheque of Rs10 million as first tranche of the project to President BAP Ms. Abida Salim Malik in Islamabad on September 18.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasy shared that PPL, through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, remains committed to the socio-economic empowerment of underprivileged women, with the view to seeking their transformation and leading them to self-earning. The WVTC aims to conduct vocational training of around 3,000 women, to enable them to earn their livelihood through sale of their products. Through this project, transformation, sustainability, and financial independence of women is envisioned by PPL.