Provincial Selection Board-II meeting to be called soon

LAHORE - Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and Secretary Services assured Provincial Management Service (PMS) Associa­tion President Naveed Shahzad that the meeting of Provincial Selection Board-II (PSB) will be called soon. According to the PMS spokesperson, Naveed Shahzad held a meeting with the ACS and Secretary Services and re­quested them to call the PSB-II meet­ing at the earliest. He said a large num­ber of seats were lying vacant across the province. The Secretary Services assured Naveed Shahzad that details of vacant posts would be sent to the admin wing of the S&GAD within few days. Moreover the PSB-II meeting would be held in this month, he added.