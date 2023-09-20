Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Provincial Selection Board-II meeting to be called soon

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and Secretary Services assured Provincial Management Service (PMS) Associa­tion President Naveed Shahzad that the meeting of Provincial Selection Board-II (PSB) will be called soon. According to the PMS spokesperson, Naveed Shahzad held a meeting with the ACS and Secretary Services and re­quested them to call the PSB-II meet­ing at the earliest. He said a large num­ber of seats were lying vacant across the province. The Secretary Services assured Naveed Shahzad that details of vacant posts would be sent to the admin wing of the S&GAD within few days. Moreover the PSB-II meeting would be held in this month, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

