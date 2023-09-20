PSCA engages police to control crime

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Author­ity (PSCA) and Lahore police have taken a proactive mea­sure to curb criminal activi­ties. PSCA is providing a visual representation of crime data called a “crime heat map” to the Lahore police. This heat map allows police officers to identify areas and times with higher crime rates within each police station’s jurisdiction. Additionally, the Safe City ini­tiative is equipping the police with information about crime patterns and the locations. The crime heat map assists law enforcement in better understanding crime trends. This knowledge enables them to strategically allocate re­sources, such as patrolling and personnel deployment, to ef­fectively address the issue. SP Arslan Zahid stated that they are conducting targeted op­erations to prevent activities like theft and robbery using in­sights from the heat map. The data from the PSCA initiative is proving invaluable in creating the crime heat map and iden­tifying crime hotspots. The presence of safe city cameras, swift responses to 15 emer­gency calls and the effective deployment of field forces are all contributing to the mainte­nance of low crime rates.