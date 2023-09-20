PTA conducts successful raids against illegal internet

ISLAMABAD - PTA conducted two suc­cessful raids in Gojra City, in collaboration with the FIA. The raids against il­legal internet service pro­viders were conducted at Adeeb Plaza Main Bansan Wala Bazar and Mehdi Shah Bazar. One person was arrested and illegal ISPs equipment was also confiscate said a news re­lease issued here on Tues­day. The successful raids against illegal ISPs were made possible through PTA’s continuous moni­toring, commitment, and persistent efforts to com­bat the menace of illegal internet services, thus reducing losses to the na­tional exchequer resulting from tax evasion and mis­reporting of revenues.