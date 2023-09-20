PTI core committee demands empowered JC to probe into The Intercept’s both stories

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expressed serious apprehensions over the news story of US online newspaper “The Intercept” that claimed that Pakistan sold arms and ammunition to Ukraine in order to secure a crucial bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The core committee of the party demanded an empowered high-level judicial commission to probe into both the stories of the publication what it said “to bring the truth before the nation”. The core committee in its meeting termed the contents of the news by “The Intercept” as alarming, saying the report shed light on matters directly related to Pakistan’s foreign policy, international agreements and national security. A day earlier, the foreign office had denied the contents of the news story terming it as baseless and fabricated.
“After publishing the alleged text of the Cipher, the latest news of “The Intercept” warrants immediate attention to identify the facts in this regard because some alarming claims have been made regarding the IMF financial deal with Pakistan in it,” the participants of the meeting said. They went on to say that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s assumptions pertaining to the regime change conspiracy and its motives appeared to be true, as the country’s economy, politics, governance, state structure and society were in total decline since April 2022, exposing the role, characters and competence of the decision-makers before the nation.
The core committee demanded that the contents of both news of “The Intercept” should be investigated through an empowered high-level judicial commission and the facts should be brought before the nation. Separately, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan berated Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar for holding a meeting with the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome earlier this month. In a post on X, he strongly reacted to the meeting of Ambassador Blome alongwith American Consul General Kristin K Hawkins, Economics Officer Douglas Johnston, and Security Attaché Mike Diamond with IGP Punjab and other police officials on September 6. “Each one of the Punjab policemen and policewomen who sat across the table from you in the meeting has a long ‘rap sheet’ of human rights abuses,” Omar asked the US envoy.
PTI secretary general asked some hard-hitting questions from the IGP Anwar and said, “Did you talk about the enforced disappearances and torture of PTI activists that you and your goons are carrying out as a policy tool?” He asked, “Did you talk about the 21 PTI women prisoners held on trumped up charges in Kot Lakhpat Jail and being repeatedly denied bail,” adding that this ties in nicely to the money given by the US government for women facilitation centres and protecting women’s rights. “Did you elaborate on the fact that people you mentioned in your press conference and specifically accused of leading a mob have now been ‘dry cleaned’ and that you and your subordinates now have the distinct honour of saluting them and all those who have been forced to leave PTI,” Omar asked in another query.