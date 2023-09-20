Quetta, Abbottabad secure first win in Hanif Mohammad Trophy

LAHORE - Abbottabad and Quetta register their first victories of the sea­son, while Islamabad and Hy­derabad carry their momentum from the first round and secure their second consecutive win.

HYDERABAD VS DM JAMALI

DM Jamali started their day at 153-4, after losing set batter Taimur Ali the previous day. A 68 from Abid Ali Mengal and a 73 from Mohammad Shahid took the side to 267, while the score­card was littered by single-digit scores aside from these three knocks. Jawad Ali’s spell, which produced four wickets, kept the Jamali batters on their toes.

Chasing 134 in the final in­nings, Hyderabad was able to get to their second win of the season with considerable ease. Half-centuries from Daniyal Hussain Rajput and Mohammad Suleman ensured that the target was met without panic. Hyderabad won by 8 wickets.

ISLAMABAD VS LARKANA

Larkana started their day at 139-5, with Faraz Aziz set on the crease. His crucial contribution of 107 took the side to 277, before they were bowled out. Moham­mad Shayan Shaikh bagged four wickets in the innings, controlling the opposition’s batting to ensure that Islamabad remained domi­nant. Having to chase just 23 runs in the final innings, the Islamabad openers were able to do so with­out breaking a sweat. They com­pleted the chase in just 2.1 overs, with 10 wickets to spare.

KARACHI BLUES VS ABBOTTABAD

Abbottabad were comfort­ably placed to win the game, at the start of the final day. Their scorecard read 246-6, trailing by just 34 runs. Although they lost a wicket, Abbottabad were able to get to the target suc­cessfully. Ahmed Khan, who had an unbeaten 64, had a crucial part to play in the chase, as he remained steady at one end to ensure that the side got over the rope without any hiccups on the last day. They won by 3 wickets.

AJK VS QUETTA

Quetta started the day at 134- 1. A century from Hazrat Wali and a crucial 84 from Abdul Wa­hid Bangalzai took Quetta to 248, after which they declared the innings and invited AJK to bat to enforce a result. AJK’s bowler Rohaan Qadri, who bagged three wickets, was the lone warrior countering the batting onslaught displayed by the Quetta batters. The Quetta bowlers produced an amazing performance, par­ticularly Gohar Faiz who got four wickets. His attack was complemented by Mohammad Idrees and Najeeb Ullah Jnr, who got two wickets each. AJK was bowled out for just 87 and Quetta won the game by a huge margin of 173 runs.