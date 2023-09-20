Rangers continue action against illegal economic activities in Sindh

ISLAMABAD - On the instructions of the feder­al government, the authorities with the support of Rangers are continu­ing their countrywide operations against those involved in illegal eco­nomic activities in Sindh including hoarding and smuggling and illegal foreigners.

Rangers conducted operations against illegal water hydrants in Ka­rachi to secure supply line of Kara­chi Water and Sewerage Board from mafia. Pakistan Rangers Sindh in collaboration with Karachi Water Board sealed 30 illegal hydrants in the operation, and 106 people were arrested for stealing water from offi­cial water source.

The operations were conducted in Karachi against the illegal hydrants in the areas of Manghopir, Naz­imabad, Orangi, Ayub Goth, Janjal Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Qayyumabad and Jamshed quarters.

During the operations, water pumps including water blowers, motors, pipes and cables were taken into official custody.

As many as 21 FIRs were also reg­istered against the people involved in water theft.

The Rangers also conducted oper­ation against illegal foreigners resid­ing in Sindh. Approximately 3,432 il­legal aliens have been arrested since September 2021 by the authorities.

Sources said that apart from this, 843 foreign residents involved in various crimes were also arrest­ed in Karachi. Rangers’ operation against hoarders is also continuing on the instructions of the federal government.

During the operation, ilegally stored petrol, sugar bags, wheat, fertiliser and other commodi­ties were recovered. More than 150,000 sacks of illegally stored sugar were recovered in Sindh in­cluding Karachi. About 74,589 li­tres of petrol illegally stored was recovered in 28 operations, while 78 persons were arrested.

Thousands of litres of Iranian pet­rol which was brought from many areas including Hub Chowki on Ka­rachi-Balochistan border was also confiscated.

In Karachi, 124 different oper­ations were conducted against robbers, drug dealers and street criminals and many of them were arrested. In these operations, to­tal 355 people were arrested, 82 weapons and 996 ammunitions were recovered.

In collaboration with Pakistan Rangers and police, the search op­erations for criminals are continued in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore and other areas through snap-checking.

Two arms dealers were arrested in an intelligence-based operation by Rangers and police in Kandhkot with recovery of illegal weapons.

The sources said flag march con­tinues to ensure the safety of lives of people including their property.

A wing of additional Rangers has been dispatched to Ghotki from Hyderabad for operations in the Kacha area.