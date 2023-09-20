Renovations completed in China-Pakistan School Gwadar

GWADAR - The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan along with the China Overseas Port holding company (COPHC) has completed the renovations of China- Pakistan Government Girls Middle School Faqeer Colony Gwadar.
Naseem Baloch, the school administrator, told Gwadar Pro that two buildings of the school, which were built in 2016 and 2020 respectively, were repaired and renovated to give a better learning environment to the students. Some parts of the school were also installed with solar panels to provide uninterrupted electricity.
He said the repair and renovations will create a safe, functional, and inspiring space for children while promoting effective teaching and learning atmosphere. Naseem was hopeful for the school upgradation from middle to high school this year. He noted that the school has sufficient area and facilities to be converted into a higher secondary school.
“We have 18 classrooms and a total of 30 rooms, including a computer lab and the library. Once the school is upgraded, the underprivileged girls can continue their education at least till high school level. At present, the China-funded middle school in Gwadar is providing free education to 560 young girls and boys in Gwadar,” he added.