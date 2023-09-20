Wednesday, September 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Renovations completed in China-Pakistan School Gwadar

Renovations completed in China-Pakistan School Gwadar
Agencies
September 20, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

GWADAR  -  The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan along with the China Overseas Port holding company (COPHC) has com­pleted the renovations of China- Paki­stan Government Girls Middle School Faqeer Colony Gwadar.

Naseem Baloch, the school admin­istrator, told Gwadar Pro that two buildings of the school, which were built in 2016 and 2020 respectively, were repaired and renovated to give a better learning environment to the students. Some parts of the school were also installed with solar panels to provide uninterrupted electricity.

He said the repair and renovations will create a safe, functional, and in­spiring space for children while pro­moting effective teaching and learn­ing atmosphere. Naseem was hopeful for the school upgradation from mid­dle to high school this year. He noted that the school has sufficient area and facilities to be converted into a higher secondary school.

Rupee witnesses 11th consecutive recovery session

“We have 18 classrooms and a total of 30 rooms, including a com­puter lab and the library. Once the school is upgraded, the underprivi­leged girls can continue their educa­tion at least till high school level. At present, the China-funded middle school in Gwadar is providing free education to 560 young girls and boys in Gwadar,” he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023