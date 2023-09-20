Renovations completed in China-Pakistan School Gwadar

GWADAR - The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan along with the China Overseas Port holding company (COPHC) has com­pleted the renovations of China- Paki­stan Government Girls Middle School Faqeer Colony Gwadar.

Naseem Baloch, the school admin­istrator, told Gwadar Pro that two buildings of the school, which were built in 2016 and 2020 respectively, were repaired and renovated to give a better learning environment to the students. Some parts of the school were also installed with solar panels to provide uninterrupted electricity.

He said the repair and renovations will create a safe, functional, and in­spiring space for children while pro­moting effective teaching and learn­ing atmosphere. Naseem was hopeful for the school upgradation from mid­dle to high school this year. He noted that the school has sufficient area and facilities to be converted into a higher secondary school.

“We have 18 classrooms and a total of 30 rooms, including a com­puter lab and the library. Once the school is upgraded, the underprivi­leged girls can continue their educa­tion at least till high school level. At present, the China-funded middle school in Gwadar is providing free education to 560 young girls and boys in Gwadar,” he added.