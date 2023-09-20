Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Report of $25b Saudi investment incorrectly attributed to Gen (Retd) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Rabita Forum International has issued a clarification that some remarks regarding the possibility of a $25 billion Saudi investment in Pakistan were incorrectly attributed to Gen (Retd) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, Advisor Development National Command Authority.
The organisation clarified that these remarks were not made by Lt Gen (Ret) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, Advisor Development National Command Authority, but rather by another speaker during a book launch event. Rabita Forum International acknowledged the error and expressed regret for any confusion that may have arisen from the misattribution.

OUR STAFF REPORT

