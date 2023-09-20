Rupee witnesses 11th consecutive recovery session

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Tuesday wit­nessed the 11th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.04 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 294.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 295.94. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 295.6 and Rs 298.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 34 paisas to close at Rs 315.28 against the last day’s closing of Rs 315.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.99, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.09 was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 365.32 as com­pared to the last closing of Rs 366.41. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal de­clined by 28 and 27 paisas to close at Rs 80.29 and Rs 78.62 respectively.