Saudi Arabia welcomes ‘positive results’ after peace talks with Houthis

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed the "positive results" of the peace talks with a delegation from Sana’a, which is visiting the Kingdom to carry forward the peace process in Yemen.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry also praised a meeting of Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz with the Sana’a delegation.

The ministry said that it "welcomes the positive results of the serious discussions regarding reaching a roadmap to support the peace process in Yemen.”

The peace talks were held by the Saudi communication and coordination team headed by Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, with the participation of a delegation of the Sultanate of Oman, with the Sana’a delegation, headed by Mohammed Abdulsalam Felitah.

The ministry pointed out that the discussions are “a continuation of the meetings the Saudi team held in a previous period with the chairman and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council in Sana’a between April 8-13.”

Saudi Arabia on Sep. 14 invited a Houthi delegation for peace talks in the kingdom, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sana’a.