 SNGPL youngsters shine in Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis 

LAHORE - Hamid Israr and Ahtesham Humiyun, representing SNGPL and hailing from Peshawar and Lahore respectively, made a strong start in the U-18 singles category of the Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis Championship, being held at DA Creek Club. They convincingly defeated their opponents in the first round, securing their places in the next round of the tournament. In the U-18 singles 1st round, Kashan Tariq defeated Muneer Derbari 6-3, 6-2, Ahtesham Humiyun (SNGPL) defeated Abdul Rehman Amir 6-1, 6-3, Rayan Ahmed beat Ibrahim Noman 6-4, 6-3, Hamid Israr (SNGPL) beat Shamoon Hidayat 6-1, 6-4. In the U-18 doubles 1st round, Hamid Israr/Ahtisham (SNGPL) beat Muqeet Baloch/ Jagdesh 8-0. In the U-16 singles 1st round, Muzammil Khan beat Ali Bachani 6-1, 6-1. In the U-16 singles 2nd round, Hazik Areejo beat Mahd Shehzad 6-1, 1-6, 7-6, Muneer Derbari beat Shamoon Hidayat 3-6, 6-3, retd. In the U-14 singles 1st round, Faiz Ilyas beat Mustafa Naveed 4-0, 4-2. In the men’s singles 1st round, Shumael Tajammul beat Imran Abid 8-0, Farhan Altaf beat Ammar Ismail 8-0, Farhan Mustafa beat Rehan Dulara 8-0, Parbat Kumar beat Bilal Soomro 8-3 and Rayan Ahmed beat Ali Mansoor 8-5.