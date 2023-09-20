 SNGPL youngsters shine in Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis 

LAHORE - Ha­mid Israr and Ahtesham Hu­miyun, representing SNGPL and hailing from Peshawar and Lahore respectively, made a strong start in the U-18 singles category of the Shamsi Acad­emy National Juniors Tennis Championship, being held at DA Creek Club. They convinc­ingly defeated their opponents in the first round, securing their places in the next round of the tournament. In the U-18 singles 1st round, Kashan Tariq defeated Muneer Der­bari 6-3, 6-2, Ahtesham Humi­yun (SNGPL) defeated Abdul Rehman Amir 6-1, 6-3, Rayan Ahmed beat Ibrahim Noman 6-4, 6-3, Hamid Israr (SNGPL) beat Shamoon Hidayat 6-1, 6-4. In the U-18 doubles 1st round, Hamid Israr/Ahtisham (SNGPL) beat Muqeet Baloch/ Jagdesh 8-0. In the U-16 singles 1st round, Muzammil Khan beat Ali Bachani 6-1, 6-1. In the U-16 singles 2nd round, Hazik Areejo beat Mahd Shehzad 6-1, 1-6, 7-6, Muneer Derbari beat Shamoon Hidayat 3-6, 6-3, retd. In the U-14 singles 1st round, Faiz Ilyas beat Mustafa Naveed 4-0, 4-2. In the men’s singles 1st round, Shumael Tajammul beat Imran Abid 8-0, Farhan Al­taf beat Ammar Ismail 8-0, Far­han Mustafa beat Rehan Dulara 8-0, Parbat Kumar beat Bilal Soomro 8-3 and Rayan Ahmed beat Ali Mansoor 8-5.