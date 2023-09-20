SSGC recovers Rs5.5b extra revenue

ISLAMABAD-In its ongoing drive against gas theft, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited’s intense industrial surveillance activities generated Rs5.5 billion extra revenue and resulted in saving of 1,366 million cubic feet of gas.

SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Department is at the forefront of the company-wide drive to control gas pilferage and theft, major causes of Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) or line losses, said spokesman of the company.

In its drive against the use of illegal compressors/suction pumps, the company checked 849 industrial units for Negative Gas Pressure and caught 16 such factories running on suction devices. Summarily, a colossal fine of Rs. 674 million was imposed as a penalty and a volume of over half a billion cubic feet (0.5 bcf) of gas was consequently saved.

Along with it, more than 1,800 industries were jointly inspected by the representatives of company’s SS&CGTO, Measurement and Sales Departments, under the lead of Security Wing officers. As a result, industries with extra installed gas load were forced to regularize their excess gas load on RLNG. Consequently, a huge amount of Rs. 3.9 billion was recovered from these industrial units.

In addition, a strong check was carried out on EVC and meter malfunctioning, unraveling 193 cases of EVC malfunctioning. Consequently, Rs. 631 million were recovered with a volume of 581 mmcf of gas. 95 cases of meter malfunctioning were also discovered and an amount of Rs. 390 million was saved. In volumetric terms, 285 mmcf gas was saved.