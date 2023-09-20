Wednesday, September 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Systems Limited partners with Mashreq for digital transformation

Systems Limited partners with Mashreq for digital transformation
PR
September 20, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Systems Limited, a leading technology consultancy, has announced a strategic partnership with Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region. This alliance aims to capitalize on Systems Limited’s agile expertise to develop customer-centric financial solutions for Mashreq.
As part of the partnership, Systems Limited will assist Mashreq in establishing a Pakistan-based agile solution leading to operational excellence. This hub will focus on designing innovative, intuitive, and user-friendly financial products underpinned by design thinking and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said, “Mashreq has a history of setting the pace for innovation in the financial sector. Partnering with Systems Limited positions us to further accelerate the digital transformation of our products and services, delivering extraordinary experiences and value to our clientele in Pakistan and beyond.”
Asif Peer, Group CEO & MD of Systems Limited, added, “This alliance allows us to combine our strengths in data analytics, AI, and design thinking. Our focus on innovation aligns perfectly with Mashreq’s vision, and we are excited to contribute our expertise to create unparalleled digital experiences for their customers.”

Rupee witnesses 11th consecutive recovery session

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023