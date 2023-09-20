 The femicide crisis

I am writing to express my deep concern about the alarming rise in femicide cases in Pakistan. The recent incidents of gender-based violence and the resulting loss of innocent lives are a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehen­sive action to address this crisis.

It is heartbreaking to witness the news filled with stories of women and girls falling victim to heinous acts of violence, often perpetrat­ed by those close to them. These tragic events highlight the system­ic issues of gender inequality, so­cietal norms, and a lack of effec­tive measures to protect women’s rights and safety.

To tackle this crisis head-on, it is crucial that Pakistani author­ities, civil society, and the inter­national community collaborate to develop and implement strat­egies that promote women’s em­powerment, ensure their safety, and bring perpetrators to justice. This must involve educational ini­tiatives that challenge harmful gender stereotypes and promote respect for all individuals, regard­less of their gender.

Furthermore, law enforcement agencies need to be more vigilant in investigating and prosecuting cases of violence against women. The legal system should be forti­fied to ensure that justice is not only served but also served swiftly. Support services for survivors, in­cluding counselling and safe shel­ters, should be readily available to help victims rebuild their lives.

Public awareness campaigns are another essential tool in eradicat­ing the deeply ingrained patriar­chal attitudes that contribute to the crisis. By fostering open dia­logue, we can encourage commu­nities to actively participate in re­jecting violence against women and advocating for gender equality.

It’s high time that all stakehold­ers prioritise the safety and well-being of women and girls in Paki­stan. By joining hands and taking decisive action, we can work to­wards creating a society where ev­ery individual is treated with re­spect and dignity, regardless of their gender. Let us not wait for more lives to be lost before we col­lectively take a stand against this harrowing femicide crisis.

BIBI KUBRA,

Karachi.