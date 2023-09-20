Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

QUETTA - The Fish­eries Department’s patrol team, along with the Levies Force, are conducting war-based operations against illegal trawlers and ar­rested a fishing crew along with fish involved in illegal trawling in the Pasni area of Balochistan on Tuesday. Director General of Fisher­ies Mir Saifullah Khetran confirmed the arrest of the illegal trawler while talk­ing to media persons. The official further said that the patrolling team of the Department of Fisheries has been working hard for the past several months in order to prevent illegal trawlers in the areas, say­ing that no one would be allowed to poach them. He said that such steps are being taken to improve exports, adding that the Fisheries Department is always ready against ille­gal trawlers. He said that fishermen should be sup­ported to stop illegal fish­ing, while an increase in fish production would be possible only by establish­ing the best discipline in the sea. Further investiga­tion was underway.