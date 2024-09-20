234 martyred in KP terror incidents this year

Peshawar - A report from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday revealed that 234 people, including police officials, officers, and civilians, have been martyred in terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) since the beginning of the year. Additionally, 616 others have been injured due to attacks by anti-state elements.

In Peshawar alone, 103 police officials have been martyred, with 154 others injured in terrorism-related incidents. The report also noted that 103 civilians have died, and 159 have sustained injuries.

Dera Ismail Khan reported 63 security personnel deaths, including 49 from the Frontier Corps, and 124 injuries. The region also saw 8 law enforcement officials martyred, with 4 others wounded. Targeted attacks on politicians resulted in 4 fatalities in Bajaur and North Waziristan, with 2 injuries.

Dera Ismail Khan recorded the highest number of police casualties, with 25 officers killed and 23 injured, followed by Bannu, where 23 police officers were killed and 20 injured. Additional fatalities across various districts include 58 in Bannu, 50 in North Waziristan, and 38 in South Waziristan. Bajaur reported 29 deaths, Khyber had 22, and Peshawar recorded 18 fatalities. Kurram saw 16 deaths, while Mardan and Malakand each reported 11.

Kohat had 10 fatalities, Dir recorded 8, and Mohmand and Hazara reported 2 and 1 death, respectively.