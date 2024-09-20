28th int’l conference on endangered languages to be held at AIOU

ISLAMABAD - The three-day 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) from September 25 to 27.

The AIOU administration said that experts from 22 countries, including 15 foreign delegates, will participate in the conference. A total of 42 national and international scholars will present their research papers.

The AIOU’s Department of English is organizing this 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages (FEL) in collaboration with the Forum for Language Initiatives (FLI).

Senator Irfan Siddiqui will be the chief guest at the inaugural session, while Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, will be the special guests at the closing ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood will host the event. A preparatory meeting was also held the other day to review the conference’s arrangements, attended by faculty members and university officials to ensure all aspects are well-organized.