Friday, September 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

28th int’l conference on endangered languages to be held at AIOU

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The three-day 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) from September 25 to 27.

The AIOU administration said that experts from 22 countries, including 15 foreign delegates, will participate in the conference. A total of 42 national and international scholars will present their research papers.

The AIOU’s Department of English is organizing this 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages (FEL) in collaboration with the Forum for Language Initiatives (FLI).

Senator Irfan Siddiqui will be the chief guest at the inaugural session, while Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, will be the special guests at the closing ceremony.

Hezbollah vows to turn Israel’s actions into ‘hell’ after suffering ‘severe blow’ in Lebanon explosions

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood will host the event. A preparatory meeting was also held the other day to review the conference’s arrangements, attended by faculty members and university officials to ensure all aspects are well-organized.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024