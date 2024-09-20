Asad shines in SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills qualified for the U-18 boys singles final in the Junior Tennis Championship 2024 that is in progress here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park.

In the boys U-18 semifinal, Asad played tremendous tennis against Abdullah Pirzadaand comfortably recorded a 6-2, 6-1 victory against his opponent and also earned a place in the of the boys U-18 final. In the other semifinal of this category, Abu Bakar Talha thumped Yafat Nadeem by 6-0, 6-1 to set final clash against Asad.

Asad Zaman thanked Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for his all-out support and hoped that he would continue to excel at national tennis circuit and winning more and more tennis titles. He also expressed his gratitude to his mentor and coach Rashid Malik, who transformed him into a professional tennis player and a national champion.

In the senior 55 plus doubles semifinals, the duo of Rashid Malik and Arif Feroze displayed exceptional teamwork to overcome Kamran Qureshi and Dr Arif with a commanding score of 8-1. Similarly, Waqar Nisar and Ch Amir triumphed over Babar and Ashiq, also winning 8-1, setting the stage for an exciting final match.

The Senior 45 plus Doubles category saw Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd) and Shehryar Salamat (SICAS) dominate their opponents, Kamran Qureshi and Rana Humayun, with an impressive score of 8-2. In another semifinal, Hassan Said and Qadir Nawaz made quick work of Fazal Qadeer and M Asghar, winning convincingly with a score of 8-1.

In the girls U-18 quarterfinal, Hajra Ranaoutplayed Nida Karim by 6-1 while Bismel Zia dominated her match against Khadija Khalil, winning 6-0.In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Aalay Hussain secured a 6-3 victory over Muhammad Huzaima while Rana Abdur Rehman decisively beat Zayd Mansoor 6-0. The boys U-12 quarterfinals saw Ayyan Khan and Zayd Mansoor winning their respective matches with scores of 6-0 and 6-2, respectively.

In the girls U-12 quarterfinals, Hajra Rana showcased her talent by beating Eman Shahbaz 6-0. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Muhammad Ayan defeated M Mamnoon Bari 6-1, and Salman Pir Zada triumphed over Daniyal Abdullah with a score of 6-0.