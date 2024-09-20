Friday, September 20, 2024
ATC confirms bail of Mansha Bomb’s sons in extortion case

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday confirmed the interim bail of two sons of land grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar, alias Mansha Bomb, in an extortion case. The court confirmed the interim bail of Amir Mansha and Faisal Mansha and ordered them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted proceedings on the bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict after completion of arguments by the parties. The accused had filed the bail petitions to avoid arrest in an extortion case. The Township police had registered an extortion case against Mansha Bomb and others. It was alleged that the accused demanded extortion from a property dealer, and upon failure to receive the amount, they attacked the property dealer’s office, vandalized it, and snatched Rs 1 million.

OUR STAFF REPORT

