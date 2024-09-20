Friday, September 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Attock police arrest 7 outlaws

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested seven outlaws including an alleged murderer. All have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, police arrested Fazal Naeem r/o Swat from Islamabad airport involved in a murder case. The accused had shot dead Zareen Khan over property dispute in the limits of Hasanabdal police station and was trying to flee abroad when apprehended by the police.

In another attempt, police arrested Shoukat r/o village Mari for his alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a minor boy. The minor boy was working at the cattle farm of the accused. Similarly, police arrested Hammad, Amjad and Shahmir r/o village Musa and recovered a stolen bike from their possession. Yet in another attempt, police arrested two dumper drivers involved in rash driving.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024