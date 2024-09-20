Attock police arrest 7 outlaws

ATTOCK - Police have arrested seven outlaws including an alleged murderer. All have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, police arrested Fazal Naeem r/o Swat from Islamabad airport involved in a murder case. The accused had shot dead Zareen Khan over property dispute in the limits of Hasanabdal police station and was trying to flee abroad when apprehended by the police.

In another attempt, police arrested Shoukat r/o village Mari for his alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a minor boy. The minor boy was working at the cattle farm of the accused. Similarly, police arrested Hammad, Amjad and Shahmir r/o village Musa and recovered a stolen bike from their possession. Yet in another attempt, police arrested two dumper drivers involved in rash driving.