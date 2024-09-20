Friday, September 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Aurora Tech Award 2025: Expanding support for women innovators in tech

Aurora Tech Award 2025: Expanding support for women innovators in tech
PR
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -  The 2025 Aurora Tech Award opened for applications on September 2nd, inviting women tech entrepreneurs from around the world to showcase their innovations. The Aurora Tech Award was established in 2020 to recognize and empower women founders of IT startups who are driving innovation and breaking down barriers. This year, the award returns with expanded opportunities, increased financial support, and an ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of women tech leaders. In recognition of the vital role women play in the tech industry, the prize fund has been significantly increased. The application process now includes three stages of assessment: longlist, midlist, and shortlist. After an initial evaluation by venture fund analysts, 100 participants will be selected for a pitching session. Fifteen of these will advance to final shortlist. Shortlisted participants will benefit from an enhanced mentoring program offering sessions with leading industry experts. This mentorship will span 2 to 2.5 months and will provide critical insights and guidance to help participants refine their projects and implement strategic changes.

Hezbollah vows to turn Israel’s actions into ‘hell’ after suffering ‘severe blow’ in Lebanon explosions

Asya Vildt, Operations Excellence and Sustainability Director at inDrive, explains the company’s commitment to women’s empowerment: “Supporting women in tech isn’t just about leveling the playing field; it’s about unlocking the full potential of innovation. Women entrepreneurs bring fresh perspectives that are essential for solving today’s complex problems. At inDrive, we are committed to creating opportunities that empower women to lead in technology, as their success drives positive change across industries and communities. The Aurora Tech Award reflects our belief in the power of diverse leadership to shape a better, more sustainable future.”

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024