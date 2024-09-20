Babar Azam breaks record with 30th list-A century in Champions Cup

Pakistan's star batter has achieved yet another milestone during the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium. The Pakistani skipper has now registered 30 List-A centuries, the highest by any Pakistani cricketer in 50-over domestic matches.

Azam's impressive performance, scoring 104 runs off 100 balls with seven fours and three sixes, led the Allied Bank Stallions to a convincing victory over the Dolphins. This century comes as a significant boost for Azam, who had faced a recent slump in form, with his last half-century in Test matches dating back several months and underwhelming performances in the last two ICC Cricket World Cups.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) celebrated this achievement, stating, "Babar Azam smashed his 30th List-A century, becoming the first Pakistan batter to register 30 or more List-A centuries." With this record, Azam has surpassed Khurram Manzoor's 27 centuries and legendary Saeed Anwar's 26 centuries.

The Dolphins struggled to chase down the 272-run target set by the Stallions, being bowled out for just 97 runs in 25 overs. Mehran Mumtaz and Jahandad Khan were standout bowlers for the Stallions, each claiming three wickets, while Yasir Khan, Shan Masood, and Tayyab Tahir contributed significantly to the team's total. Hussain Talat and Haris Rauf also played crucial roles in solidifying the Stallions' position.

With this victory, the Stallions have secured their spot in the playoff stage, joining UMT Markhors and Lake City Panthers. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have suffered their third consecutive defeat and are now in a fight for the fourth playoff spot.